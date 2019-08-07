KeyCorp Weighs in on Delphi Technologies PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.05.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLPH. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH opened at $15.14 on Monday. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

