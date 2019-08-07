Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $31,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,089 shares of company stock worth $15,864,805. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.13. 280,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,923. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

