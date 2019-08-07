Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Kirby makes up approximately 3.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Kirby worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 10.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,647,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.