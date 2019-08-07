KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $139.41, but opened at $135.64. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. KLA-Tencor shares last traded at $134.91, with a volume of 41,096 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $33,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $165,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.35.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 72.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

