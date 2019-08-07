KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

