KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 2,287 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

