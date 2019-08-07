KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,039,000 after purchasing an additional 174,360 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,069,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,830,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

Amgen stock opened at $184.46 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

