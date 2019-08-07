KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,061 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 151.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,281,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,570 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Argus started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 18,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $441,737.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 458,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

