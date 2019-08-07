KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 664 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 309.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

