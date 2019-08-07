Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of KOD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 76,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,522. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

