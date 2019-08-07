Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.16

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 1061515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

