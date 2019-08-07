Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,611 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Kroger by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. 20,274,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,435. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,243.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.