KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) Shares Down 0.9%

KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.20, approximately 21,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 43,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04.

About KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY)

Kroton Educacional SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

