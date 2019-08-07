KuCoin Shares (KCS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.07 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00015143 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $160.50 million and $27.07 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 178,896,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,896,703 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

