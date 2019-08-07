Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,739 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 2.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,942,991.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $473,142.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,881.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,737 shares of company stock worth $5,033,221. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

