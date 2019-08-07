Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Increased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,183,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,405 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,564,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,294,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,700 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,361,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 77,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,412. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $44,092.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,322.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $1,364,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

