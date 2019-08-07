Ledyard National Bank Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.