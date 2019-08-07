Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of CHL opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.35.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

