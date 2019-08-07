Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,138 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 1.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,512,000 after purchasing an additional 334,530 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.86.

NYSE DG opened at $132.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $145.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

