Ledyard National Bank Sells 962 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, Director Vincent Tese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,070 shares of company stock valued at $15,243,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

NYSE ICE opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $92.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.