Ledyard National Bank Takes $5.56 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 37,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total value of $4,642,915.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $461,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,149 shares of company stock worth $23,659,712. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

