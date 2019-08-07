Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 138,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.