Lesa Sroufe & Co Decreases Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Total accounts for 2.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Total were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 17.8% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 219,654 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of Total stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. Total SA has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

