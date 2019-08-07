Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.54 Million Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co reduced its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 143.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Macquarie cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.61. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

