LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $79.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. 410,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 16.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.56.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,197.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $709,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,509 shares in the company, valued at $38,611,133.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.