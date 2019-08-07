LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $521.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.07 million and the highest is $528.60 million. LHC Group reported sales of $502.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

LHC Group stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,974. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $80.84 and a 1-year high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,950,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $5,314,613. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in LHC Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

