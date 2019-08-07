Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $10.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

LNC traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 1,507,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,166 shares of company stock worth $1,785,211. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

