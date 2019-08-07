Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,790,000 after acquiring an additional 636,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,219,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,632,000 after acquiring an additional 364,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,692,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,335,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 33,491.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,828 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $190.24. The company had a trading volume of 67,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,503. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.91.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch acquired 1,474 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.