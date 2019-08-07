LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $447,904.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $644,071.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $4,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

