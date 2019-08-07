LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Declares GBX 4 Dividend

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LSL opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305 ($3.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 million and a P/E ratio of 20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

