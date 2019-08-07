Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 10% on Disappointing Earnings

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $7.42, approximately 4,487,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 1,240,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, insider Charles E. Tyson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at $154,875.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $207.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.