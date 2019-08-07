Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.42 ($0.30), approximately 66,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 28,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.

About Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU)

Magnetic Resources NL explores for mineral tenements in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Jubuk, Kauring, Ragged Rock, and Mount Joy iron ore projects located in Southwest Western Australia. The company also has interests in the Mertondale, Christmas Well, Trigg, Raeside, Braiser, Nambi, Kowtah, Hawks Nest, Mt Ajax, Mt Jumbo, and Kowtah gold projects situated in the Mertondale Region, Leonora, as well as retains a small royalty over gold rights at Lake Seabrook.

