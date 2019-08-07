Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Issues Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.51 million.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,472. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

