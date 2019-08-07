Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Declares GBX 3.87 Dividend

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EMG stock opened at GBX 157.35 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.65 ($2.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 206 ($2.69) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

