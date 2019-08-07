ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 273.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 162.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 583.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,805. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.