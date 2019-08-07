Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.95-$6.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.10. Marriott International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.97-6.06 EPS.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $126.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marriott International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.93.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

