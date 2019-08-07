Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.58 for the period. Marriott International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.97-6.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marriott International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.93.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,171. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 20,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $2,602,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

