Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Matthews International in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matthews International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

MATW stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matthews International has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). Matthews International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $379.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $15,403,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,573,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

