Max Property Group 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,444.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $353,118.00 and $3,444.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009438 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000423 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000088 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,316,151 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

