MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $1,463,644.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.18. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $163.70.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

