MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 178,330 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,330 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 6.92% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

