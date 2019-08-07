MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 211,820 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 2.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $40,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,894,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,256 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,520,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,069,000. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 75,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,713,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09.

