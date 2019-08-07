MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 251,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,323,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 631.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 218,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,368 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $13,515,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,068 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 249.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,754 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

