Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 78,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $116.21.

