Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 48,924 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 212,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

NYSE CMP opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori A. Walker purchased 700 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.21 per share, with a total value of $36,547.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,547. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Standen purchased 692 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,722 shares of company stock worth $144,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

