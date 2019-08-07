Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.09% of America First Multifamily Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 413,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 37.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 107,097 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATAX stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

