Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after purchasing an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,362,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,138,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,782,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 41.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

