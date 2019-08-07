Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Schlumberger by 158.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 100.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $67.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

