Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,420,000 after purchasing an additional 826,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 483,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,349,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $366,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,690,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $294,534,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

LOW stock opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

