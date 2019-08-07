Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFIN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of Medallion Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $31,180.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

